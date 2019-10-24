James Marsters Will Be Narrating the Audiobook for the Next Dresden Files Book, Peace Talks

Screenshot: The WB

James Marsters will once again be the voice of Harry Dresden. As noticed by some eagle-eyed Redditors and Livejournal users, the actor has confirmed in a video interview at Fandemic Tour with Bayou City Geeks (skip to 14:24) that he will be narrating the audiobook edition of the hotly anticipated next book in Jim Butcher’s The Dresden Files series. Marsters has narrated all previous Dresden Files audiobooks.

Back in July 2019, Butcher announced via Twitter that he’d completed the draft for the next book in the series:

T

H

E E

N

D I love typing that. — Jim Butcher (@longshotauthor) July 22, 2019

The author elaborated in a blog post on his website that the manuscript for the book, entitled Peace Talks, had been passed on to beta readers and his editors at Ace/Roc. No word yet on a publication date, but if all goes well, then a landing date somewhere in the middle or back half of 2020 would not be unexpected.

In the meantime, a new story set in the Dresdenverse, told from the perspective of Goodman Grey, can be found in the anthology Parallel Worlds: The Heroes Within, edited by L.J.Hachmeister and R.R. Virdi.