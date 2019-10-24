Tor.com

Good News, Ewoks! The Death Star II Didn’t Crash On Your Moon!

Thu Oct 24, 2019
It’s long been a joke in the Star Wars fandom that blowing up a moon-sized station like the Death Star II would have created so much flaming debris that everything on the forest moon of Endor would have been drenched in steel and flame. (So much so that the fan theory has been incorporated into tie-in fiction.)

And now here comes Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to make it all canon. The Death Star II (sorry, Chris, it’s definitely the second one) didn’t fall onto the forest moon of Endor, it fell onto…another moon! Presumably of Endor!

According to a Disney Parks blog post, this bleak locale is “the ocean moon Kef Bir.” And they know that because Disney theme park goers will get this location added to pre-existing Star Wars tours and rides after the movie is out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new moon has a brief mention in the new edition of the Ultimate Star Wars guide, which names it as the home-moon of new character Jannah (Naomi Ackie), a horse-riding, energy bow-wielding freedom fighter.

Endor itself is assumed to be a gas giant planet (or possibly a brown dwarf star?) so it having a lot of planet-like moons isn’t a far-fetched notion. And it’s just nice to see that the Ewoks escaped certain death. Sure, their part of Return of the Jedi dragged endlessly, but they played a pivotal role in the fall of the Empire! They deserve retirement in their nice redwood forests!

