Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Watch the First Teaser for Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell Series

Wed Oct 23, 2019 10:36am 5 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix has released the first teaser for its upcoming Ghost in the Shell series, and this is definitely not the Major you remember.

Much to the surprise of, well, the internet, it turns out that the creators have decided to go CG for the animation style, drawing comparisons to Dragon’s Quest, a cut-scene from a mobile game, and a Gorillaz video.

As io9 noted, it’s a far cry from the concept art shared by Netflix last December, which looked a little more like a very talented DeviantArt user’s Wacom tablet interpretation of the original series.

Plot details have been kept under wraps, but here’s a brief synopsis from Netflix’s official YouTube account:

In the year 2045, after global capitalism has defaulted, Japan’s elite Section 9 begins conducting covert cyber operations.

Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 is directed by Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex‘s Kenji Kamiya, as well as Appleseed’s Shinji Aramaki, with character designs by Ilya Kushinov. The series arrives on Netflix in 2020.

citation

5 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.