Watch the First Teaser for Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell Series

Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix has released the first teaser for its upcoming Ghost in the Shell series, and this is definitely not the Major you remember.

Much to the surprise of, well, the internet, it turns out that the creators have decided to go CG for the animation style, drawing comparisons to Dragon’s Quest, a cut-scene from a mobile game, and a Gorillaz video.

As io9 noted, it’s a far cry from the concept art shared by Netflix last December, which looked a little more like a very talented DeviantArt user’s Wacom tablet interpretation of the original series.

YES, A NEW GHOST IN THE SHELL ANIME IS COMING.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will be directed by Appleseed’s Shinji Aramaki and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex’s Kenji Kamiyama. On @Netflix in 2020!

*desire to explore the true meaning of human consciousness intensifies* pic.twitter.com/MgKzX2KydQ — 🐐🎃 NheX 🦇🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) December 8, 2018

Plot details have been kept under wraps, but here’s a brief synopsis from Netflix’s official YouTube account:

In the year 2045, after global capitalism has defaulted, Japan’s elite Section 9 begins conducting covert cyber operations.

Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 is directed by Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex‘s Kenji Kamiya, as well as Appleseed’s Shinji Aramaki, with character designs by Ilya Kushinov. The series arrives on Netflix in 2020.