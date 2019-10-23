Tor.com

Adventure Time Is Back With Four New Specials From HBO Max

Wed Oct 23, 2019 3:25pm 1 comment Favorite This
Oh. My. GLOB.

Exciting news for fans of Adventure Time: HBO Max’s streaming service is bringing the beloved animated series back for four new specials, according to Deadline.

Produced by Cartoon Network and set to air on HBO Max, each one-hour special will explore a different corner of Adventure Time and the Land of Ooo. According to Deadline, the specials include “BMO”, which naturally follows Jake and Finn’s small robot pal on their own adventure (will Lorraine make an appearance??); “Obsidian”, in which Marceline the Vampire Queen and Princess Bubblegum “journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe”; “Wizard City”, which takes us to Peppermint Butler’s past and his time at Wizard School (presumably before all that “Dark One” business…); and “Together Again”, which brings brothers Finn and Jake back for one last adventure.

The first two specials are set to air on HBO Max in 2020.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll just be over here makin’ bacon pancakes…

