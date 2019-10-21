See Your Friends “One Last Time” in the Final Trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

This is it—the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film of the Skywalker Saga, has premiered. The new trilogy knits the Original and Prequel Trilogies together in fascinating and moving ways, and now we’ll finally get to see how it all ends.

Watch it!

To really get your fill, here are the other two earlier trailers for The Rise of Skywalker:

What does “The Rise of Skywalker” mean? Will Rey join with Kylo, or seek vengeance against him? Will Leia’s story come to a close that will rip our hearts out? Is Luke truly gone? Where is Palpatine, and what is his endgame? What role will Ghost play in the action? How deep is the love between Finn and Poe?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will punch it (it = our hearts) on December 19th on theaters across the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Tickets went on sale today.