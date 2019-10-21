New Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Teaser (Seemingly) Promises Massive Resistance Fleet

Screenshot: Disney/Lucasfilm (presumably)

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will debut on Monday, October 21st some time between 9:30 and 10:00 PM ET, during the halftime break of ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

But until this evening, the internet/Disney/etc. is teasing the trailer, as it is wont to do. It’s a bit of an endless game chasing teasers, but: This one–if accurate!–seems to promise a crazy confrontation.

New trailer tease promo for Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker ! #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/syZHH7PsZm — Zcure1 (@Zcure1) October 21, 2019

Most of the teasers are only showing Chewie, Rey, Poe, and Finn in the cockpit of the Falcon, but this one adds two additional shots: One of TIE Fighters flying towards a lone city upon an iceberg (the city is on the left as the shot pans over). THEN a shot of the Falcon zooming in front of an enormous ship fleet of what seem to be a finally-assembled Resistance. (Is that Ghost on the right, there?)

No word on whether this extended teaser is legit or not. We’ll find out tonight! Until then, it’s fun to speculate why all those ships are so close together I mean why bunch up like that when you have to be able to get out of the way of lasers and starfighters at a moment’s notice? Come on, Resistance, this is the final movie. You don’t need to bunch up like people leaving the stadium at the end of an Ed Sheeran concert.

Anyway, this bunch of goofs hits screens on December 20 and tickets go on sale today.