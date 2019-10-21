Jacob Tobia to Play Non-Binary Character for She-Ra Season 4

Screenshot: Netflix

She-Ra and the Princess of Power is adding more LGBTQ+ representation into both its show and its casting! While a new non-binary cast member named Double Trouble was revealed at New York Comic Con, Deadline has announced that the character will be voiced by non-binary writer and producer Jacob Tobia.

Double Trouble is a shapeshifting mercenary able to transform themselves into any person they see, a new ally to Catra and the Horde. They are very much a thespian, engaging in hours of character study and trying to perfectly mimic whomever they copy—though you apparently shouldn’t give them any negative notes on their performances!

Tobia said:

“Having non-binary representation in animated shows for young folks is just so vital because young people today are already understanding that gender is diverse and a broad spectrum from a super early age. It’s about time that the shows that we’re making for young people reflect the world as they understand it.”

Tobia is a prolific writer and activist whose work has appeared on Buzzfeed, The Washington Post, MTV, The New York Times, and more. Their memoir Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story was released this year.