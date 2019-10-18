Tor.com

Jade Bartlett Will Reportedly Write Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Doctor Strange sequel has reportedly found its screenwriter! Collider has reported that writer Jade Bartlett will take on the script of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although Marvel declined to comment.

According to Collider, Bartlett’s previous screenwriting credits include the Black List script Miller’s Girl, the “most recent draft” of the upcoming Henry James adaptation The Turning, and a forthcoming feature film adaptation of Chloé Esposito’s novel Mad, Bad, and Dangerous to Know. 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will star Benedict Cumberbatch (as the titular Dr. Strange), Benedict Wong (as Wong), and Elizabeth Olsen (as the Scarlet Witch), and Scott Derrickson will return to direct. There’s no word yet on the plot, but the release date is May 7, 2021.

(Also, Jade, if you’re reading this, we are very much in favor of a Spider-Man and Deadpool double-cameo.)

