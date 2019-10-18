Greg Kinnear Joins the Cast of CBS’ The Stand Adaptation

"Blurred Backgrounds FREE Downloads" by baechlerpics is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

CBS’ The Stand is getting quite the cast-list! Variety has reported that actor Greg Kinnear has been cast in the Stephen King adaptation, which currently boasts a roster of big names that include Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård.

Kinnear will play the role of Glen Bateman, a widowed sociology professor who adjusts quite well to the post-apocalyptic life, because he lived alone and had no friends or family before disaster struck.

As previously reported, Whoopi Goldberg will be Mother Abagail, a 108-year-old psychic prophetess, while Alexander Skarsgård will be the villain, Randall Flagg (aka the Man in Black). So far, the rest of the cast consists of James Marsden as everyman Stu Redman, Amber Heard as schoolteacher Nadine Cross, Odessa Young as pregnant college student Fran Goldsmith, Henry Zaga as a deaf and mute drifter named Nick Andros, Jovan Adepo as musician Larry Underwood, Owen Teague as Fran’s socially awkward creeper Harold Lauder, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, a plague survivor with an intellectual disability, and Daniel Sunjata as army man Cobb.

There’s no word on a release date yet, although IMDb says the 10 episodes will air some time in 2020. In the meantime, check out our re-read of The Stand!

