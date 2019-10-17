“It’s not skimmed over.” Daisy Ridley Says “Reylo” Will Be Addressed in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

For certain fanfiction writers, Rey/Kylo Ren is the gift that keeps on giving. But come December, its bountiful harvest could come to a decisive end. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daisy Ridley says that “this whole Reylo thing” will be addressed by J.J. Abrams in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“J.J. does deal with [it],” she told EW. “It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

As for how this will actually happen, Ridley obviously wouldn’t say. But it certainly raises plenty of speculation, especially considering what we have seen thus far in the Rise of Skywalker teaser shown at D23. In the footage released, we saw Reylo engaging in a mid-storm fight, which seems par for the course for everything we know about their relationship.

At the end of the teaser, fans were treated to a quick glimpse of Rey, clad in a black hood and wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber. (Which would seemingly be Kylo’s Mood.) The first trailer for the movie also showed someone who is presumably Kylo try to run Rey through with his TIE Fighter, too, so we’re curious how much is actually going to get addressed in between at least two, possibly two and a half, fights.