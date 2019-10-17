Tor.com

Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick Is in Talks to Play One of the Matrix 4 Leads

Thu Oct 17, 2019
The Matrix 4 may have found its new Neo! Deadline reports (based on unnamed sources) that Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick is currently in talks to play a Neo-like lead in the film.

The news comes just a week after Variety reported that Aquaman star Yahya Abdul Mateen II has been cast as another lead, whose identity remains a secret (although one rumor alleges that he could be playing a young Morpheus). He’ll be joining Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who have been confirmed to return as Neo and Trinity.

In other Matrix 4 news, Neil Patrick Harris joined the cast on Wednesday in an undisclosed role, while Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly in negotiations to reprise her role of Niobe.

As previously reported, Lana Wachowski will direct Matrix 4, with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell penning the script.

Obviously, any plot details are currently tightly under wraps, and there’s no word yet on a release date.

