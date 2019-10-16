Watch a New Trailer for the Final Season of The Man in the High Castle

Image: Amazon

Earlier this year, Amazon revealed that its upcoming fourth season of The Man in the High Castle will be its last. Now, the company has unveiled a new trailer for that upcoming final season.

The series is based on the classic alternate history novel by Philip K. Dick, which posits an alternate history in which the Axis Powers prevail during World War II and occupy the United States. Over the course of the first three seasons, the show has expanded a bit on the novel, exploring the idea of a multiverse, in which the show’s American heroes use for inspiration in their fight against their German and Japanese occupiers.

This latest trailer highlights what that multiverse means for the fight: we see Juliana Crain (played by Alexa Davalos) fall into another world, and later declare that if the Nazis can be beaten in one world, they can be beaten in her own. The two occupying forces are contended with the threats to their power, and the Nazis working on their own ways to travel to other realities, in order to expand their control beyond their own world.

The final season of The Man in the High Castle will debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 15th. It’ll have a lot of competition when it does: Apple’s streaming platform, Apple TV +, with For all Mankind and See launches on November 1st, and while Disney will launch Disney+ on November 15th, with The Mandalorian as its marquee release.