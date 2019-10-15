Tor.com

Zoë Kravitz Will Reportedly Play Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman

Tue Oct 15, 2019
Photo by Mingle Media TV under CC-BY-SA-2.0

The Robert Pattinson Batman movie (aka Battinson) appears to have found its Catwoman! Deadline has reported that Zoë Kravitz will take on the role of Selina Kyle, and that the deal is “official.”

This will actually be the second time she picks up the villain/occasional Batman ally’s signature whip, albeit the first time in live-action. In 2017, Kravitz lent her voice to animated-minifigure!Catwoman in The LEGO Batman Movie

While the news has yet to be officially confirmed (depending on your definition of “officially”), director Matt Reeves did tweet a GIF of Kravitz saying “hello” when the news broke.

Previously, it was reported that Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright and Maniac’s Jonah Hill were being tapped to play Commissioner Gordon and an as-yet-undisclosed villain, respectively. Now, Deadline reports that Wright will be playing Gordon, while Hill is still “in talks” for his role.

The Batman is due to be released on June 25, 2021, according to Deadline.

Zoë Kravitz – DSC_0633" by Mingle Media TV is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

