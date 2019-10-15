Kali Wallace’s Salvation Day Is Becoming a Movie

"Red Bokeh 5" by megforce1 is licensed under CC0 1.0

Kali Wallace‘s near-future space thriller Salvation Day is being turned into a movie! The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Karl Gajdusek, executive producer of Stranger Things season 1 and screenwriter of Oblivion, will be writing the feature film adaptation of the novel. Ripley executive producer Ben Forkner will be producing.

Here’s the novel’s official synopsis, according to Wallace’s website:

They thought the ship would be their salvation. Zahra knew every detail of the plan. House of Wisdom, a massive exploration vessel, had been abandoned by the government of Earth a decade earlier, when a deadly virus broke out and killed everyone on board in a matter of hours. But now it could belong to her people if they were bold enough to take it. All they needed to do was kidnap Jaswinder Bhattacharya—the sole survivor of the tragedy, and the last person whose genetic signature would allow entry to the spaceship. But what Zahra and her crew could not know was what waited for them on the ship—a terrifying secret buried by the government. A threat to all of humanity that lay sleeping alongside the orbiting dead. And then they woke it up.

There’s no word yet on a director, a cast, the production schedule, or a release date.

