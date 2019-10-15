Apple Has Renewed For All Mankind For a Second Season

Image: Apple TV +

Apple’s forthcoming series For All Mankind will already get a second season, according to Deadline. The series is set to debut with the company’s streaming platform, Apple TV + on November 1st, and follows a group of astronauts in an alternate history in which the Soviet Union beats the United States to the Moon.

As a result, the US redoubles its efforts and begins recruiting women to become astronauts in an effort to keep up with the space race. The series comes from Ron Moore, who created SCI FI’s Battlestar Galactica reboot and Starz’s Outlander.

Apple is apparently also close to renewing some of its other shows, including See (a post apocalyptic thriller starring Jason Momoa), Dickinson (about the poet, starring Hailee Steinfeld), Little America (an anthology series), and Home Before Dark (a drama about young jousnalist Hilde Lysiak). The company greenlit another drama, The Morning Show, for two seasons right out of the gate.

Deadline says that production on the second season “quietly started within the past week or so,” and that the renewal isn’t unexpected, even though the platform hasn’t launched yet. The goal with the quick renewals is to allow Apple to keep the original content flowing to its platform for the next year. It’s facing a crowded field: Disney is set to launch its streaming platform Disney + on November 12th, NBC and WarnerMedia will follow with their own next year, all while companies like Amazon and Netflix continue to attract new subscribers with their own original productions. Clearly, Apple is happy with the projects that it has on hand, and it’s betting that Apple customers will want to see more from these shows after they debut next month.