Nicolas Winding Refn Will Reboot Maniac Cop for HBO

Maniac Cop is the latest franchise to go through the reboot machine. Deadline has reported that the ’80s slasher flick, and its subsequent sequels, will be resurrected as an HBO series by Nicolas Winding Refn.

According to Deadline, Refn will team up to executive produce and direct the series with Universal Soldier: Regeneration director John Hyams, and this will be the first production by Refn’s indie studio byNWR Originals.

“This show will be an unadulterated, action-packed horror odyssey,” Refn said, according to Deadline. “Given the current state of the world, though, Maniac Cop will also be a strong commentary on the decline of civilization.”

The original 1988 film, directed by William Lustig, revolves around a serial killer police officer (the titular maniac cop). Its taglines included “You Have The Right To Remain Silent… Forever,” “Sometimes help can be dangerous,” and “He Prefers To Kill, Instead Of Protect.” Although it was initially critically panned, it received two sequels in the ’90s and is now described as a cult film.

There’s no word yet on casting, a release date, the plot synopsis, or production.