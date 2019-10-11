Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You Gets an English-Subbed Trailer

Screenshot: GKids

Ahead of its U.S. debut in January, a subtitled trailer for Makoto Shinkai’s fantasy-romance film Weathering With You has been released!

Released in Japan this past July, Weathering With You has already earned over $120 million at the box office, according to Entertainment Weekly, and will also be competing for the Best International Feature Academy Award as Japan’s submission. Shinkai’s previous film, Your Name, quickly became one of the highest grossing anime films worldwide, and has helped earn the director a reputation as “the new Miyazaki”.

Weathering With You hits US theaters on January 17th. From the official synopsis:

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…

via [GKids Films]