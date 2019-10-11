Disney’s Jungle Cruise Comes to Life in Its First Trailer

Screenshot: Walt Disney Studios

Disney released its first trailer for Jungle Cruise, and it looks like quite the adventure—equal parts Anaconda and The Mummy.

Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) is a scientist on a mission to find the fabled Tree of Life (and apparently not above a bit of thievery in the process). As her guide through the jungle, she hires Frank (Dwanye Johnson), a riverboat captain whose creaky old vessel is better suited to swindling easily-impressed tourists.

According to Disney’s YouTube blurb:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

via [Walt Disney Studios]