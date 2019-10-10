Two Elf-Brothers Try to Summon Their Dead Dad in the First Trailer for Pixar’s Onward

Screenshot: PIxar

Pixar has a reputation for putting out fun, adventurous, and beautifully animated feature-length films that will also leave you an emotional and possibly existential wreck, and its latest entry, Onward, looks to be no exception. The first trailer is only two and a half minutes long, but already it packs quite the powerful punch.

The clip begins with a velvety-voiced narrator explaining that, once upon a time, the world was full of “wonder and magic,” as centaurs and wizards frolick around a grassy mountain glen. But no longer! In the present-day, magic has disappeared, and the storybook denizens of New Mushroomtown take planes and do Wii workouts and buckle under the strain of late-stage capitalism, just like us. Enter two elf-brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt), whose father passed away when they were too young to remember. On the day of Ian’s birthday, their mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) gives them their dad’s wooden staff. Turns out, he may have been a wizard, and they also find a spell that can summon him for 24 hours. When this goes, uh, only half as well as expected, the brothers have to embark on a quest around town to see if magic still exists so that they can bring their dad back.

Onward lands in theaters March 6, 2020.