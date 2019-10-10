Erin A. Craig’s House of Salt and Sorrows Will Be a TV Series

"blue bokeh texture for your use" by pinkorchid_too (Sandra) is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Erin A. Craig’s YA gothic fantasy, House of Salt and Sorrows, is coming to TV! Deadline has reported that 1212 Entertainment, the studio behind Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, will be taking on the small-screen adaptation of the novel.

Described by Deadline as a “gothic twist on the classic Grimm fairytale The Twelve Dancing Princesses,” the adaptation will be developed and produced by Joshua Long and Roberto Grande.

Here’s the book’s official synopsis, according to the publisher:

Annaleigh lives a sheltered life at Highmoor with her sisters and their father and stepmother. Once there were twelve, but loneliness fills the grand halls now that four of the girls’ lives have been cut short. Each death was more tragic than the last—the plague, a plummeting fall, a drowning, a slippery plunge—and there are whispers throughout the surrounding villages that the family is cursed by the gods. Disturbed by a series of ghostly visions, Annaleigh becomes increasingly suspicious that her sister’s deaths were no accidents. The girls have been sneaking out every night to attend glittering balls, dancing until dawn in silk gowns and shimmering slippers, and Annaleigh isn’t sure whether to try to stop them or to join their forbidden trysts. Because who—or what—are they really dancing with? When Annaleigh’s involvement with a mysterious stranger who has secrets of his own intensifies, it’s a race to unravel the darkness that has fallen over her family—before it claims her next.

According to Deadline, the team behind the show is currently looking for a writer. There’s no word yet on a cast, production, or a planned release date.

In the meantime, you can check out House of Salt and Sorrows‘ official book trailer:

