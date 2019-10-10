Blumhouse and iHeartMedia Are Teaming Up for Original Horror Podcasts

Courtesy of Blumhouse/iHeartMedia

Podcasts have proven to be a great breeding ground for horror, with works like Lore, The Black Tapes, Tanis, Limetown, and of course, the OG, Welcome to Nightvale, all amassing tons of fans. Now Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind such horror franchises as Insidious, The Purge, and Paranormal Activity, is getting in on the action. Variety has reported that the production company has teamed up with iHeartMedia to make a series of original fiction podcasts.

According to Variety, the scripted audio-plays will all be in the horror genre, “including thrillers, murder mysteries, and sci-fi,” and are intended to be adapted into TV and film. If they do end up snagging some adaptations, then both companies will produce.

The first podcast under the partnership will be The Mantawauk Caves, described as a supernatural horror about a trio of boys who go spelunking in the Appalachian Mountains, only for the trip to go disastrously wrong, leaving just one survivor. Written, directed, and produced by The Signal director Dan Bush, it’s expected to come out some time in “early 2020.”