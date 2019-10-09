Tor.com

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Will Play One of the Matrix 4 Leads

Photo by Gage Skidmore CC BY-SA 2.0

The fourth Matrix movie has found one of its leads! Variety has reported that Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast in a “secret role.”

The actor will be joining Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who are returning as Neo and Trinity. There’s no word yet on whether Laurence Fishburne will be returning as Morpheus, and any plot details have been kept tightly under wraps.

(That said, Variety did report that there are rumors a-brewing about a young Morpheus, although these are currently unconfirmed.)

As previously reported, Lana Wachowski will direct Matrix 4, with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell penning the script.

Abdul-Mateen can next be seen in HBO’s Watchmen as Cal Abar, according to Variety, and he will also be playing the titular hook-handed slasher ghost in Jordan Peele’s reboot of Candyman.

