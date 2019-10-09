Watch the Trailer for Portals, a New Sci-Fi Horror Anthology Movie

Screenshot: Screen Media

From Trick ‘r’ Treat (2007) to V/H/S (2012) to Southbound (2015), the past decade or so has been great for anthology horror movies with a narrative link. The latest entry is Portals, a sci-fi take on the genre in which thousands of ominous, crackling, modern-architecture-inspired portals suddenly show up all around the world.

While each of the four segments will presumably explore what happens when people actually go in (or come out of!) the portals, the trailer focuses on just one unlucky fellow who ends up driving into one of them, only to wake up in a hospital with someone having performed surgery on his eye.

Here’s the official synopsis, according to IMDb:

This genre-bending anthology takes place during a series of world-wide blackouts, after which millions of mysterious cosmic anomalies appear everywhere across the planet. While many flee from the objects, the real terror sets in as people are drawn toward – and into – them.

Three of the directors featured in Portals are alums of V/H/S 2 (2013): Eduardo Sánchez (director of The Blair Witch Project), Gregg Hale (producer of The Blair Witch Project and executive producer of Blair Witch), and Timo Tjahjanto (director of Macabre and The ABCS of Death segment “L is for Libido”). The other, Liam O’Donnell, directed the 2017 sci-fi horror Beyond Skyline.

Portals debuts in theaters and VOD on October 25.

