Netflix Greenlights Ghee Happy, An Animated Series about Hindu Deities

Credit: Netflix

Even the gods start off as babies, right?

Netflix recently greenlit Ghee Happy, a new animated series from Sanjay Patel, the director behind the Pixar short Sanjay’s Super Team. As reported by Deadline, the family-friendly series reimagines the Hindu deities as children in a daycare, discovering their powers. Of the deal, Patel said:

“For the past 25 years I’ve been working in kids and family entertainment without having kids of my own. Having finally become a parent, I’m so excited and lucky to be able to create a preschool series that introduces the great pantheon of Hindu Deities, not just into a beautiful and colorful series that is truly entertaining and original to my kiddos, but to families around the world.”

No word yet on when the series will hit the streaming platform.