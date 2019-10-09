Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Netflix Greenlights Ghee Happy, An Animated Series about Hindu Deities

Wed Oct 9, 2019 3:45pm 4 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Credit: Netflix

Even the gods start off as babies, right?

Netflix recently greenlit Ghee Happy, a new animated series from Sanjay Patel, the director behind the Pixar short Sanjay’s Super Team. As reported by Deadline, the family-friendly series reimagines the Hindu deities as children in a daycare, discovering their powers. Of the deal, Patel said:

“For the past 25 years I’ve been working in kids and family entertainment without having kids of my own. Having finally become a parent, I’m so excited and lucky to be able to create a preschool series that introduces the great pantheon of Hindu Deities, not just into a beautiful and colorful series that is truly entertaining and original to my kiddos, but to families around the world.”

No word yet on when the series will hit the streaming platform.

citation

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.