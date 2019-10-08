New Short Treks Trailer Hilariously Reboots the Tribbles

Credit: CBS

The Klingons once declared the adorable Tribbles an enemy of the Empire and now we might know why! The next episode of the Star Trek mini-anthology series Short Treks, will reboot the fuzziest, cutest aliens ever in a new installment called “The Trouble With Edward.”

CBS and the Star Trek Twitter account just dropped the trailer, in which it looks like H. Jon Benjamin plays a kind of Dr. Frankenstein who has done something to make Tribbles aggressive. “They’re very slow,” he says in that deadpan that made him famous for Archer and Bob’s Burgers. “Which would make them very easy to hunt.” So, it seems like he’s made some improvements?

H. Jon Benjamin is playing a Starfleet officer named Edward and like Rainn Wilson as Harry Mudd, this feels like a fantastic pairing of a great comedic actor with a classic Star Trek concept. Written by David Gerrold, “The Trouble With Tribbles” is often considered one of the best episodes of the original Star Trek, and even if that’s not actually true, it’s certainly one of the funniest. Now, it looks like with “The Trouble With Edward,” Star Trek is setting phasers to slightly sarcastic, again.

Short Treks has demonstrated it’s actually a great way for Trek to explore comedy despite taking place in the slightly darker Discovery universe. Nearly every episode of Short Treks thus far has had a lighter tone, specifically the Harry Mudd episode “The Escape Artist.” And now, it looks like “The Trouble With Edward” has the potential to be funniest, and weirdest Trek episode yet.

“The Trouble With Edward” airs on CBS All Access on Thursday, October 10, at 8:30 pm EST.