The “Smartest Rick” and “Mortiest Morty” Are Back in Rick and Morty Season 4

Screenshot: Adult Swim

Rick and Morty viewers notoriously have to wait longer than most fandoms for upcoming seasons, but thankfully, that wait is no more. More than two years after season 3 ended, the “smartest Rick” and “Mortiest Morty” have returned in the first trailer for season 4.

This season, everyone’s favorite dysfunctional grandpa-grandson duo are up to their usual shenanigans, plus with some cross-over into the fantasy genre. Rick dallies in his hover chair while Morty scales a trypophobia-inducing cliff-face, Morty gets a dragon (which Rick vows to slay), the Meeseeks come back, Beth and Summer battle each other with office paraphernalia, Morty accrues more existential trauma as he kills another one of his selves, Mr. Poopy Butthole teaches college, Rick has fun with magic in what looks like a Tolkien-esque alternate or pocket universe, Morty takes a long time to die, Morty becomes a cop, Morty becomes a dragon (?), and our long-suffering hero finally collects all the stamps on his adventure card.

The first five episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 begin airing on November 10th on Adult Swim, with the airdate for the other five to be announced.