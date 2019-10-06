Rovina Cai Illustrates Seanan McGuire’s Come Tumbling Down

With Every Heart a Doorway, Seanan McGuire introduced us to a vivid intersection of portal worlds containing magic, mystery, and occasional mayhem. Twin sisters Jack and Jill were seventeen when they found their way home from a world of vicious vampires and mad scientists—and now they’re going back.

Artist Rovina Cai has been with the Wayward Children books from the beginning, illustrating select scenes from each book—Every Heart a Doorway, Down Among the Sticks and Bones, Beneath the Sugar Sky, and In an Absent Dream—and we’re happy to have her on board again. Take a peek below at Come Tumbling Down…

Check out each of the four illustrations, in black-and-white and color! Click any image to enlarge.

Come Tumbling Down will hit shelves on January 7th from Tor.com Publishing.