Rovina Cai Illustrates Seanan McGuire’s Come Tumbling Down

Sun Oct 6, 2019 2:30pm 2 comments 5 Favorites [+]

With Every Heart a Doorway, Seanan McGuire introduced us to a vivid intersection of portal worlds containing magic, mystery, and occasional mayhem. Twin sisters Jack and Jill were seventeen when they found their way home from a world of vicious vampires and mad scientists—and now they’re going back.

Artist Rovina Cai has been with the Wayward Children books from the beginning, illustrating select scenes from each book—Every Heart a Doorway, Down Among the Sticks and Bones, Beneath the Sugar Sky, and In an Absent Dream—and we’re happy to have her on board again. Take a peek below at Come Tumbling Down

Check out each of the four illustrations, in black-and-white and color! Click any image to enlarge.

 

 

 

Come Tumbling Down will hit shelves on January 7th from Tor.com Publishing.

When Jack left Eleanor West’s School for Wayward Children she was carrying the body of her deliciously deranged sister—whom she had recently murdered in a fit of righteous justice—back to their home on the Moors.

But death in their adopted world isn’t always as permanent as it is here, and when Jack is herself carried back into the school, it becomes clear that something has happened to her. Something terrible. Something of which only the maddest of scientists could conceive. Something only her friends are equipped to help her overcome.

Eleanor West’s “No Quests” rule is about to be broken.

Again.

Buy Come Tumbling Down from:

Cover art by Robert Hunt

