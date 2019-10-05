Jean-Luc Goes Rogue and Talks to Riker In New Star Trek: Picard Trailer

Pictured (l-r): Patrick Stewart as Picard; Jonathan Frakes as Riker of the the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Trae Patton/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

When Jean-Luc Picard begs the Federation for help in the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard, one admiral tells him. “This isn’t your house anymore Jean-Luc, go home!” But obviously, our famous wine-loving, Earl Grey-drinking Starfleet captain doesn’t take no for answer. At New York Comic-Con, the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard has been revealed and its equal parts nostalgia and insane secret-mission action. Are you ready for Riker, Troi and a dream about Data? If so, get ready to make it so!

A new trailer for Star Trek: Picard was just released at New York Comic Con. If you’re afraid of trailer spoilers, stop reading now!

First up, here’s the new NYCC trailer for Star Trek: Picard.

And now, here’s the breakdown of the biggest takeaway from the new trailer.

Picard is clearly going against Starfleet’s orders relative to this new mission.

His dog’s name is 100 percent “Number One.” He says as much in the trailer.

Data appears at the start of the trailer, but only in Picard’s dreams, which seems to imply that maybe Data’s not “really” in the show after all.

At some point, it looks like we see a new kind of Soong-type android, similar to Data.

When Picard talks to Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) she refers to “another top-secret, unauthorized rescue mission.” This seems to imply that the “rescue armada” referenced in the first teaser-trailer may have also been off-the-books.

An old-school Romulan Bird-of-Prey, straight out of “Balance of Terror” from the original series features prominently in this trailer. WTF?

Riker and Troi appear at the end of the trailer, and we hear the voice of someone who sounds like their son. (Is he an empath too?)

Best of all, the trailer confirms the release date for Star Trek: Picard: It’s January 23rd, 2020! Way sooner than anyone expected! Horray! Right after your Rise of Skywalker hangover, you can engage with Picard again.