The Title and Cover of Suzanne Collins’s Hunger Games Prequel Revealed!

Fri Oct 4, 2019

The mockingjay returns on the cover of Suzanne Collins’s Hunger Games prequel novel. Find out more below!

The title of the new novel, out from Scholastic in spring next year, is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The cover features both animals, with a mockingjay perched on a thorny branch above a winding serpent.

Scholastic President Ellie Berger announced in a press release that the book “raises important questions about authority, the use of violence, and the truth of human nature.” It was announced previously that the prequel is set ten years after Panem’s great war, during their reconstruction period often referred to as the Dark Days.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be out from Scholastic on May 19, 2020.

