Rachel Maddow Has a Surprise Role in CW’s Batwoman

Yes, you read that right. Political commentator and reporter Rachel Maddow has dusted off her acting shoes, and is set to appear on The CW’s Batwoman… in a role that pulls a full one-eighty turn away from her day job.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Maddow will be playing Vesper Fairchild, a character found in the Batman comics. Fairchild is a radio and tv persona who engages in snarky, gossip-laden reporting for the city of Gotham, in addition to being one of Bruce Wayne’s former flames. The role in Batwoman won’t be quite the same, however—while Maddow is set to show up in multiple episodes, it’s being reported that she will never actually appear on screen. So perhaps we’ll just hear her voice on TV? Or talk radio?

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries told THR, “We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham. In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip and criticism of female superheroes.”

This isn’t the first time Maddow has shown in interest in the world of the Kate Kane—she wrote the introduction for a deluxe hardcover edition of Batwoman: Elegy by Greg Rucka. Here is what she had to say about taking on the role:

I know no one's going to believe this is true, but it's true. I'm "Vesper Fairchild" in the new Batwoman TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW. (My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I've ever done).https://t.co/LP8PauXvUL — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 4, 2019

Looks like Maddow had a great time being involved, which makes the prospect of seeing—or rather… hearing?—her on Batwoman that much more exciting.

Get the full story over at The Hollywood Reporter. Batwoman premieres on The CW on October 6th.