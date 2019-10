Screenshot: Hulu

The trailer for Marvel’s Runaways season three premiered at New York Comic Con this week. It’s serving up some body-snatching vibes, plus a cameo from another set of super teens!

Check it out:

Elizabeth Hurley as Morgan le Fay? Yes, please. And Tandy and Tyrone made their way over to hang out with some new friends! We can’t wait.

Season three of Marvel’s Runaways premieres on December 13th, 2019 on Hulu.