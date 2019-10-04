Berger Books Announces Peter Milligan’s New Series, Tomorrow, and a Deluxe Edition of Enigma at NYCC 2019

Calling all Peter Milligan fans! During a panel at New York Comic-Con 2019, Dark Horse imprint Berger Books announced the forthcoming release of his new series, Tomorrow, as well as a brand-new deluxe edition of his 1993 Vertigo series Enigma.

Illustrated by Jesús Hervas and colored by James Devlin, Tomorrow will be released on February 26, 2020. Here’s the official synopsis, according to ComicBook, which reported the series will have a five-issue run:

“In the wake of devastation, musical prodigy Oscar Fuentes is separated from his twin sister Cira. Without the support of each other and stranded on opposite sides of the country, they’re swept into the rapidly-evolving networks of diverse teenage groups-turned-gangs. Can Oscar find his way back to Cira… or will they be lost to each other forever, in a dangerous makeshift civilization that is mercilessly replacing the past?”

Speaking at NYCC 2019, Milligan described Tomorrow as “Lord of the Flies meets Planet of the Apes.” He said he was inspired by young activists like Greta Thunberg and Emma Gonzalez, and wanted to explore the question of whether kids in a Tomorrow-esque scenario would behave more like them, or the bullies and playground tyrants he grew up with as a schoolboy in Britain.

Berger Books head Karen Berger herself said that this would be the imprint’s first 2020 release. Then, in the fall, Milligan fans can look forward to a “deluxe hardcover edition” of his series Enigma, illustrated and co-created by Duncan Fegredo and colored by Sherilyn Van Valkenburgh. According to a press release, the new edition will feature a brand new cover by Fegredo (seen up above), as well as “never-before-seen development art.”

Here’s the series’ synopsis, according to a press release: