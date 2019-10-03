Ryan Coogler Will Produce a Movie Adaptation of the Bitter Root Comics

"Blurred Backgrounds FREE Downloads" by baechlerpics is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Ryan Coogler’s next project will take on monster-hunters in the Roaring Twenties! Deadline has reported that the Black Panther director, along with Zinzi Evans and Sev Ohanian, will be producing a feature film adaptation of David F. Walker, Sanford Greene, and Chuck Brown’s Bitter Root comics.

Here’s the series’ full synopsis, according to Image Comics:

In the 1920s, the Harlem Renaissance is in full swing, and only the Sangerye Family can save New York—and the world—from the supernatural forces threatening to destroy humanity. But the once-great family of monster hunters has been torn apart by tragedies and conflicting moral codes. The Sangerye Family must heal the wounds of the past and move beyond their differences… or sit back and watch a force of unimaginable evil ravage the human race.

According to Deadline, Bitter Root is currently five issues in, and this year, it received an Eisner nomination for Best New Series, as well as a Ringo nomination for Best Series. The comics’ creators will all be executive producers, alongside Sean Owolo, and the studio is Legendary Pictures.

There’s no word yet on casting, a director, a release date, or production.

“Blurred Backgrounds FREE Downloads”by baechlerpics is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0