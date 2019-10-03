Tor.com

John Wick Writer to Bring V.E. Schwab’s A Darker Shade of Magic to Film

A Darker Shade of Magic cover art by Will Staehle

The film adaptation of V.E. Schwab’s Darker Shade of Magic book trilogy has just taken a giant step towards fruition.

Variety reports that Derek Kolstad, the scribe behind John Wick, will be penning the adaptation for Sony.

Author Schwab expressed her delight on Twitter, sharing a selfie with Kolstad and saying that “HE GETS IT.”

Along with the John Wick series, Kolstad has also just wrapped up work on the forthcoming Disney+ MCU TV show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Note: A previous version of this article mistakenly attributed the news as an update on ta potential television series. Tor.com regrets the error.

