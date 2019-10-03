John Wick Writer to Bring V.E. Schwab’s A Darker Shade of Magic to Film

A Darker Shade of Magic cover art by Will Staehle

The film adaptation of V.E. Schwab’s Darker Shade of Magic book trilogy has just taken a giant step towards fruition.

Variety reports that Derek Kolstad, the scribe behind John Wick, will be penning the adaptation for Sony.

Author Schwab expressed her delight on Twitter, sharing a selfie with Kolstad and saying that “HE GETS IT.”

If you follow me AT ALL, you know what an incredible fan I am of the John Wick franchise and Derek is such a brilliant, stand-up guy. We hung out and talked magical coats and cross-dressing thieves and HE GETS IT. pic.twitter.com/0ge3kjqulr — Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) October 3, 2019

Along with the John Wick series, Kolstad has also just wrapped up work on the forthcoming Disney+ MCU TV show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Note: A previous version of this article mistakenly attributed the news as an update on ta potential television series. Tor.com regrets the error.