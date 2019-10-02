Leigh Bardugo Shares Cast List and First Cast Photo of Netflix’s Upcoming Shadow and Bone Adaptation

Netflix

It’s here! Leigh Bardugo surprised fans by sharing a cast list and the first cast photo of Shadow and Bone, Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of her Grishaverse series.

Here are the lovely thespians who will be playing our favorite “murder babies and saints,” as revealed by Netflix’s See What’s Next:

As previously reported, Netflix’s adaptation will combine all the books of Bardugo’s Grisha Trilogy and Six of Crows duology into one series. Season 1, which will have eight episodes, will be a 50/50 split between Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, Bardugo revealed at SDCC in July. Here’s the season synopsis, according to Deadline:

In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Arrival and Bird Box writer Eric Heisserer will be series creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Meanwhile, David Peterson, who helped developed Game of Thrones‘ Dothraki dialect, will be tackling the show’s languages. Plus, Bardugo herself will be executive producing, alongside Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things).