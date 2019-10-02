Leigh Bardugo Shares Cast List and First Cast Photo of Netflix’s Upcoming Shadow and Bone Adaptation

It’s here! Leigh Bardugo surprised fans by sharing a cast list and the first cast photo of Shadow and Bone, Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of her Grishaverse series.
So delighted to finally(!!) share the cast of Season 1 of the @netflix adaptation of Shadow and Bone with you: @JessieMeiLi @archierenaux @benbarnes @amitasuman_ @kittheyounger @freddycarter1 I am so thrilled to begin this adventure with this incredible cast. #NMNF #shadowandbone pic.twitter.com/X5Z9ivM0eq
— Leigh Bardugo (@LBardugo) October 2, 2019
Here are the lovely thespians who will be playing our favorite “murder babies and saints,” as revealed by Netflix’s See What’s Next:
- Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/The Darkling
- Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov
- Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev
- Amita Suman as Inej
- Kit Young as Jesper Fahey
- Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker
As previously reported, Netflix’s adaptation will combine all the books of Bardugo’s Grisha Trilogy and Six of Crows duology into one series. Season 1, which will have eight episodes, will be a 50/50 split between Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, Bardugo revealed at SDCC in July. Here’s the season synopsis, according to Deadline:
In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.
Arrival and Bird Box writer Eric Heisserer will be series creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Meanwhile, David Peterson, who helped developed Game of Thrones‘ Dothraki dialect, will be tackling the show’s languages. Plus, Bardugo herself will be executive producing, alongside Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent) and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things).
