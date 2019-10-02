Ava DuVernay Will Direct an HBO Max Pilot Roughly Based on Brian Wood’s DMZ Comic

Ava DuVernay‘s next TV project will take on a post-apocalyptic New York! Variety has reported that the director will be directing a pilot for HBO Max based on Brian Wood’s DMZ comic.

Here’s the comic’s official synopsis, from DC:

In the near future, America’s worst nightmare has come true. With military adventurism overseas bogging down the Army and National Guard, the U.S. government mistakenly neglects the very real threat of anti-establishment militias scattered across the 50 states. Like a sleeping giant, Middle America rises up and violently pushes its way to the shining seas, coming to a standstill at the line in the sand — Manhattan or, as the world now knows it, the DMZ.Matty Roth, a naïve young man and aspiring photojournalist, lands a dream gig following a veteran war journalist into the heart of the DMZ. Things soon go terribly wrong, and Matty finds himself lost and alone in a world he’s only seen on television. There, he is faced with a choice: try to find a way off the island, or make his career with an assignment most journalists would kill for. But can he survive in a war zone long enough to report the truth?

It looks like DuVernay’s pilot, however, won’t be following Matty Roth. Instead, Variety reported, the protagonist will be a “female medic who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son.”

Filming is expected to begin early next year, and the showrunner and executive producer will be Warner Bros. TV’s Robert Patino.

In the meantime, DuVernay is hard at work on another comics adaptation, a feature film based on Jack Kirby’s New Gods. During a round of #AskAva on Twitter in July, she revealed that the script is currently in progress.