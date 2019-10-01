Tor.com

Lev Grossman Is Adapting His Short Story “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” Into a Movie

Lev Grossman‘s YA take on Groundhog Day-style time loops is going to be a movie! Deadline has reported that the Magicians author will be adapting his own short story, “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” into a feature film of the same name.

The short story is collected in the anthology Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories, edited by Stephanie Perkins. Here’s the synopsis, according to Deadline:

In Grossman’s magical realist romance, a deconstruction of the Groundhog Day paradigm, the character of Mark takes advantage of reliving the same day over and over by reading his way through a library. When he meets Margaret, who’s also aware of the time loop, they set out to find every amazing event — no matter how big or small — that occurred on that day.

Grossman described it thusly while celebrating the news on Twitter:

He also added that he’s been working on the adaptation on and off for more than three years. The Map of Tiny Perfect Things will be directed by Ian Samuels (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and will be produced by FilmNation and Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures. There’s no word yet on casting or other credits, but Deadline reports filming is expected to begin in January.

