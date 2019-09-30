We’re Officially Getting Stranger Things Season 4

Screenshot: Netflix

It’s official! Netflix’s most popular ’80s pastiche is getting a fourth season. The streaming giant made the announcement themselves on Monday, dropping a teaser for Stranger Things 4.

Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things season 3, so click at your own peril.

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

The tagline reads, simply, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.” Indeed! But if not, then where? As Entertainment Weekly noted, last season ended with the Byerses moving to an undisclosed location and a Russian post-credits sequence. There may be a couple clues in the animated clip. It’s set in a wooded area with a “Welcome to Hawkins” sign and a clock embedded in a tree that gets progressively darker, creepier, and more overrun with (possibly sentient?) vines. Meanwhile, some pretty ominous church bells toll in the background.

There’s no word yet on when Stranger Things 4 will drop. In other news, EW also reported that there’s a lot more Duffer Brothers content to look forward to, as Netflix announced the creators have signed a deal for more movies and TV shows.