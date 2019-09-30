Tor.com’s Guide to Literary Panels at New York Comic Con 2019!

It’s time again for New York Comic Con! Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned pro, it’s always helpful to have a guide to help navigate the panel circuit—with that in mind, we’ve got some recommendations for book and comic-themed panels featuring pop culture favorites, topics on the future of science fiction and fantasy, and in-depth conversations with some of genre fiction’s leading authors of today. Head below to fill your dance card with tons of great literary discussions!

Thursday October 3rd

Graphic Orientalism: Deconstructing Asian Identity in Comics

10:30am – 11:15am

NYPL 476 5th Ave – Celeste Auditorium

Representation matters, but is all representation good? In this panel, we’ll hone in on the representation of Asian characters in comics, from superheroes like Shang-Chi to regular kids like Priyanka Das. We’ll also look at graphic novel memoirs that reveal true life experiences of Asian comics creators. Join this panel of librarians/educators as we discuss the importance of Asian representation and how we can support it in our libraries and classrooms. A reading list will be provided.

Revisiting Y: The Last Man

11:00am – 12:00pm

Room 1A24 – Javits Center

Join writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra as they take a look back at their groundbreaking and Eisner Award winning series Y: The Last Man! Venture back to post-apocalyptic Washington D.C. to learn about the inspiration behind the series, how it all came together, and what’s next. Moderated by series editor Heidi MacDonald (Comics Beat).

Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective

12:15pm – 1:15pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

With the excitement surrounding the new Star Trek series, let’s take a look back at the most bookish captain in Starfleet. How did he evolve on the page and the screen? What do his favorite books and plays say about him as a character and as a leader? Take a deep dive into Picard’s bookshelf with Star Trek superfans in the SFF world, Star Trek tie-in authors and other Star Trek aficionados from the franchise.

Putting It All Out There: SFF and Mental Health

2:45pm – 3:45pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

Is mental health treated well in SFF lit? From 1984 to The Magicians, does SFF handle mental illness and treatment in a fair way? Is its portrayal biased? Are there examples of mental health in SFF where use of medication and therapy are encouraged/helpful vs harmful? Shaun Hamill (A Cosmology of Monsters), Lauren Shippen (The Infinite Noise), and Stephen Graham Jones (The Only Good Indians), put it all out there in their discussion of their works in conversation with Princess Weekes (Assistant Editor, The Mary Sue).

HOW TO… do anything! with Randall Munroe, creator of xkcd

4:15pm – 5:15pm

Room 1A10 – Javits Center

Randall Munroe, creator of xkcd, discusses his new book How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems, a guide to using science to turn everyday problems into much bigger, more exciting problems. Learn how to cross a river by boiling it, get tips on how to make skiing much more dangerous using liquid oxygen and hear about his experience asking famous experts the most ridiculous questions he could think of, accompanied by exclusive clips from the How To audiobook, narrated by Wil Wheaton.

Friday October 4th

Tor Presents: Magic X Mayhem

11:00am – 12:00pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

2019 is the year for breaking all the rules. Gone are the days of simple good-versus-evil narratives; these are complicated times that call for complicated characters. Pop culture has clearly shifted its attention to the messy, the morally ambiguous, and the weird. In short, fans want magic, and they want mayhem. Magic X Mayhem features an eclectic mix of daring new speculative fiction authors and new voices from Tor Books and Tor.com Publishing. Come join Annalee Newitz (The Future of Another Timeline), V.E. Schwab (Threads of Power), Charlotte Nicole Davis (The Good Luck Girls), Tochi Onyebuchi (Riot Baby), and Myke Cole (The Killing Light) as they discuss how they are breaking traditional rules of genre fiction – and how magic and mayhem live in both fantasy and science fiction realms and the real world alike. Moderated by Lauren Shippen, creator of the Bright Sessions podcast and author of The Infinite Noise.

Official SHONEN JUMP Panel featuring One-Punch Man, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and More!

11:15am – 12:15pm

Room 1A10 – Javits Center

Are you a fan of Dragon Ball, One-Punch Man, Naruto, One Piece or Bleach? Hang out with Team SHONEN JUMP and get the latest developments on new series from Japan, all-time fan favorites, and what we’re doing to bring you the world’s best manga! There will be amazing prizes up for grabs! Don’t miss it!

These are the Books You Are Looking For: 2019’s Most Anticipated Star Wars Books

12:15pm – 1:15pm

Room 1B03 – Javits Center

New York Times bestselling author Matthew Reinhart and his frequent collaborator Kevin M. Wilson are joined by fellow authors Chelsea Monroe-Cassell and Marc Sumerc to discuss the creation of some of the most anticipated Star Wars books of 2019. Hear how Star Wars: The Ultimate Popup Galaxy, Secrets Of The Jedi and Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Cookbook were imagined and created.

When it’s More Than Teen Angst: Trauma in Speculative YA Fiction

12:15pm – 1:15pm

Room 1A02 – Javits Center

Slaying monsters and overthrowing corrupt governments can take its toll on a kid. Six YA authors discuss how teen characters cope with the trauma that comes with the territory of surviving in a speculative world.

10 Years of Manga from Kodansha Comics & Vertical Comics

1:30pm – 2:30pm

Room 1A24 – Javits Center

The publisher of Sailor Moon, Attack on Titan, AKIRA, and many more celebrate our 10th year releasing manga in English, with new and upcoming Kodansha and Vertical releases, free samplers, prizes, and Q&A with the people behind all your favorites. Get insider info straight from Japan!

From 1969 to the Future: Stories in Space!

1:30pm – 2:30pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

Long before Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon, people have been inspired to travel among the stars. Half a century after that historic moment, authors Kass Morgan (Supernova), Peter F. Hamilton (Salvation Lost), David Mack (Star Trek: Next Generation: Collateral Damage), and Molly Brooks (Sanity & Tallulah: Field Trip) blast off to exciting destinations in the universe, accompanied by Maryelizabeth Yturralde (Mysterious Galaxy)!

Lucasfilm Publishing- Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away

1:45pm – 2:45pm

Room 1A21 – Javits Center

Storytellers from all over the galaxy come together to talk about what’s next for Lucasfilm Publishing, including new & upcoming titles, as well as exciting reveals and announcements that will impact Star Wars publishing for years to come.

Berger Books: Daring and Distinctive Comics

2:45pm – 3:45pm

Room 1A24 – Javits Center

Berger Books continues to be an industry leader with its commitment to publish new and unusual genre-bending series! Editor Karen Berger (Vertigo founder) is joined by visionary writer Christopher Cantwell, co-creator of AMC’s acclaimed “Halt and Catch Fire” (She Could Fly, Everything); artist Tana Ford (LaGuardia); legendary writer Peter Milligan (Enigma); artist Martín Morazzo (She Could Fly); award-winning writer Ann Nocenti (Ruby Falls, The Seeds); and award-winning writer G. Willow Wilson (Invisible Kingdom).

Felicia Day discusses EMBRACE YOUR WEIRD: Face Your Fears and Unleash Creativity

3:00pm – 4:00pm

Room 1A10 – Javits Center

Actress, digital superstar, and bestselling author Felicia Day brings her inimitable combination of hilarity and hard-won wisdom to this discussion about Embrace Your Weird, her new book about discovering, nurturing, and expanding creative passions. Focusing on helping others conquer anxiety and unlock their creative voices in a fun, playful way, Felicia will share tips and techniques to help anyone discover their own creative voice–and be brave enough to express it.

DC: Wonder Comics

4:00pm – 5:00pm

Room 1A24 – Javits Center

Curated by best-selling writer Brian Michael Bendis, DC’s Wonder Comics imprint has released to both critical and fan acclaim, combining new takes on characters from DC’s past with all-new heroes, all of whom are now part of DC’s ever-expanding continuity. Find out first hand how Bendis talked them into going on this wild ride, and what’s next on the horizon for this pop-up imprint!

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem

4:00pm – 5:00pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

Readers have thrilled to solving crimes with detectives in fiction for centuries—the tropes and conventions of mysteries span books for all ages, and are readily combined with other genres. From Hallowe’en mysteries to retellings of a favorite board game to mysteries of alternate pasts and the future, readers will readily detect suspenseful elements in the works by Vera Greentea (Grimoire Noir), Diana Peterfreund (In the Hall With the Knife), Elizabeth Eulberg (Past Perfect Life), Jess Rothenberg (The Kingdom), Claire O’Dell (Hound of Justice), and W.M. Akers (Westside), along with Diana Gill (Executive Editor, Tor/Forge/Tor Teen).

Saga Press Presents: Indigenous Voices in SFF/H

5:15pm – 6:15pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

The new wave of speculative fiction gives voices to the historically silenced. Finally, that trend passes onto the voices of indigenous and native people in the United States. Join authors Rebecca Roanhorse, Stephen Graham Jones, and more to discuss the emerging voices of native people in sci-fi, fantasy, and horror literature.

The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2019

6:30pm – 7:30pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy series is the premier annual showcase of the country’s finest writers in the genre. This year’s anthology features an absolute knockout lineup selected by guest editor National Book Award finalist Carmen Maria Machado and series editor John Joseph Adams; from Seanan McGuire to N.K. Jemisin. Come hear these genre titans discuss the ever-expanding and changing world of science fiction and fantasy.

Comics vs Dragons: Where Comics & Role Playing Collide

7:45pm – 8:45pm

Room 1A02 – Javits Center

Role playing games of all genres and types are making a strong comeback, but did you know some of your favorite comic creators not only play these games, but also create and run them? Join our panel of secret and not so secret role-playing comics creators as they discuss the mind-bending intersection between creating comics, diving into the make-believe world of RPGs, and how one creative world influences the other. DMed by comiXologist Ivan Salazar.

¡Sí se puede! Native American & Latinx Representation in Comics

8:00pm – 9:00pm

Room 1A21 – Javits Center

Black, brown and native history is becoming more prominent in the comic book industry. Finally, readers are able see themselves in pictures and words in ways that have never been done before. Latinx comics creators Henry Barajas & J. Gonzo (La Voz De M.A.Y.O. Tata Rambo) discuss how self-publishing comics is the best way to reclaim one’s voice and culture.

Making Friends With the Monster: Horror With Heart

9:00pm – 10:00pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

Horror is more than gore and jump scares. Inside the books, comics, and movies that terrify us, there are often nuanced, heartfelt stories about the world we live in. Our panelists will discuss how they balance genuine scares and real emotion in their work, the horror titles that inspire and influence them, and more.

Saturday October 5th

Building Worlds: How to Create Crime, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Comics

11:00am – 12:00pm

Room 1A02 – Javits Center

Ever wonder what goes into creating a new comic series and building worlds from nothing? From initial concepts to the creation of compelling characters and fantastical locales—the look and feel of Crime, Sci-Fi & Fantasy comics requires lots of thought to make these incredible stories real. Now you too can learn the secrets of comics world building from our panel of comics luminaries and masters of the craft. Join us for this far reaching conversation no budding creator can miss! Moderated by comiXologist Ivan Salazar.

Is This a Kissing Book?

11:00am – 12:00pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

Spoiler: Yes! The romantic relationships in these books span the good, the bad, and the truly ugly aspects of affairs of the heart, and how they affect the lives of the protagonists. Lily Herman (Contributing editor Refinery29, writing elsewhere) talks “Happy For Now”, “Happily Ever After”, and the paths to TLA with creators Sarah Kuhn (Heroine Complex), Renee Ahdieh (The Beautiful), Sona Charaipotra (Symptoms of a Heartbreak), and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell and Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me).

Spotlight on Sarah J. Maas

11:00am – 12:00pm

Room 1A10 – Javits Center

Come hear Sarah J. Maas in conversation about her upcoming adult fantasy novel, Crescent City: House of Earth and Blood, with Laurell K. Hamilton, author of the Anita Blake series. Sarah J. Maas is the #1 New York Times and internationally bestselling author of the young adult series Throne of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses.

The Harper Voyager-Epic Reads Fantastical Intergalactic Battle Royale

11:00am – 12:00pm

Room 1B03 – Javits Center

For today only, set aside your Exploding Kittens cards…and join Epic Reads and Harper Voyager create a one-night only table-top (panel-top) game, featuring key characters and plots twists from the upcoming seasons’ hottest books. Participants will have the opportunity to vote for which attack scenario might lead to a more explosive conclusion, which literary combatants are more evenly matched (defusing prospective drama)…and which situations lead into a void of nope…there are no losers here! Attendees who stay to the end of the presentation will receive books compliments of Epic Reads and Harper Voyager.

Spotlight on Marie Lu

12:15pm – 1:15pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

Come hear #1 New York Times bestselling author Marie Lu in conversation about Rebel with Lily Herman of Refinery29. Learn more about the highly anticipated continuation of the Legend series and find out what’s next for these beloved characters! Marie Lu is the bestselling author of the Legend, Warcross, and Young Elites series.

Fighting Fascism in Fandom Aka We Really DO Care: Protecting Fandom from Bigotry

12:15pm – 1:15pm Room 1A02 – Javits Center

During this current political moment, pros from across geek media talk about how we can protect fandom spaces from hatred and bigotry while also celebrating the geeky things we love. Featuring #1 NYT bestselling author Wesley Chu, writer/podcaster Jay Edidin, multiple award-nominated author P. Djeli Clark, Hugo-winning author and disability advocate Elsa Sjunneson-Henry, mental health advocate and author Zin E. Rocklyn, and Hugo-winning journalist/editor Mimi Mondal. Moderated by editor Diana M. Pho.

A Spotlight on the Bestselling, Award Winning Series Paper Girls

1:30pm – 2:30pm

Room 1A02 – Javits Center

Join us as we sit down for an in-depth conversation with co-creator and writer Brian K. Vaughan and co-creator and artist Cliff Chiang about the addictive, genre-bending bestselling series Paper Girls.

From the Screen to the Page

1:30pm – 2:30pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

These authors have flipped the script—literally, because they all have a background in film or television before (and even after) they wrote their novels. Jenni Hendriks (Unpregnant co-author / How I Met Your Mother writer), Ted Caplan (Unpregnant co-author / The Hate U Give movie and The Greatest Showman music editor), Max Brallier (The Last Kids On Earth And The Midnight Blade), Tochi Onyebuchi (Riot Baby) take the stage to talk about the differences in screen production and book writing, how one informs the other, and whether or not they’d go back to screen.

50 Years of Kitchen Sink Press

1:45pm – 10:00pm

Room 1C03 – Javits Center

They say if you remember the 60s, then you weren’t really there. Legendary publisher, artist, agent and comics historian Denis Kitchen was there—establishing the groundbreaking underground comix imprint Kitchen Sink Press, which went on to publish everything from Crumb to Eisner to Mark Schultz’s Xenozoic Tales, and now lives on as an imprint of Dark Horse. In this panel, we’ll see how much Denis, one of comics’ most colorful raconteurs, remembers about his half-century in the business. Moderated by Rob Salkowitz.

People of Color in Publishing Presents: Drop the Basis

2:45pm – 3:45pm

Room 1B03 – Javits Center

Whether it’s revisiting your own work or putting a spin on a classic, adapting material can be tricky! In this panel diverse creators discuss the process of adapting works into graphic novels.

Masters of Fantasy: Re-imagining the Past and Creating the Future with Garth Nix & Veronica Roth

4:00pm – 5:00pm

Room 1A24 – Javits Center

Join beloved Old Kingdom series author Garth Nix in conversation with acclaimed Divergent and Carve The Mark series author Veronica Roth as they discuss their next books. As Garth dives into a standalone world filled with grey morality and dangerous divine power in Angel Mage, Veronica explores a series of futuristic landscapes in The End and Other Beginnings with short stories that will make fans wonder, worry, marvel, and contemplate. It’s a conversation that can’t be missed.

DC: Harley Quinn in Publishing

5:15pm – 6:15pm

Room 1A24 – Javits Center

While her career may have begun in Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn’s enduring popularity has been carried by the talented creators and the adventures they’ve shaped for her in the comics. This panel takes a deep dive into Harley and her successful comic book career, past present and future.

Magic Space Opera/Science Fantasy

5:15pm – 6:15pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

Science fiction and fantasy have almost always been treated as separate genres—technology or magic, and never the twain shall meet. But now some space opera authors are bucking that trend. Wizards in space? Well, Star Wars did it… so why not these authors? Alex White (A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe), Ben Hatke (Mighty Jack and Zita the Spacegirl), Scott Westerfeld (Shatter City (Impostors #2), Victoria Lee (The Fever King), Valerie Valdes (Chilling Effect), and Delilah Dawson (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire) in conversation with Maryelizabeth Yturralde of Mysterious Galaxy.

Drawing from Other Cultures: Orientalism and Comics

6:30pm – 7:30pm

Room 1B03 – Javits Center

Do you want to pull from other cultures for your work, but aren’t sure how to navigate the line between appreciation and appropriation? Coded racism in popular media got you down? What “is” Orientalism anyway? Drawing from Other Cultures: Orientalism and Comics breaks it all down with a discussion with G Willow Wilson (MS. MARVEL), Erica Henderson (SQUIRREL GIRL), Nadia Shammas (SQUIRE) and Sara Alfageeh (SQUIRE).

The Power of Anthologies: Latinx Stories

7:45pm – 8:45pm

Room 1C03 – Javits Center

In this panel we will learn what goes into making an award winning anthology with input from creators, editors, and artists. We’ll learn the steps from choosing a topic, going through submissions, pairing artists, and more. Most importantly we’ll take an in-depth look at these Latinx stories and how the individual voices and shared Latinidad made anthologies, like Puerto Rico Strong and Ricanstruction, special.

“Sandman Made Me Goth”: and Other Things We Learned in Comics

9:00pm – 10:00pm

Room 1A02 – Javits Center

Sandman birthed a generation of goths and Shakespeare geeks. Wolverine solo comics and Ronin introduced readers to samurai movies. Love and Rockets popularized LA punk and luchadors. Comics creators have always infused their unique love of film, music, and history into their creations. This panel of comics creators will discuss how the art they love outside of comics shapes their own comics, how the comics they came up reading influenced these tastes, and how comics and music bridge generations.

Sunday October 6th

YA Book Buzz! What’s New from Random House Children’s Books (Presented by GetUnderlined)

12:00pm – 1:00pm

Room 1B03 – Javits Center

Get a sneak peek at the hottest new young adult books coming in 2020 from Random House Children’s Books, the world’s largest English-language children’s trade book publisher and the home to favorite authors like Christopher Paolini, Tamora Pierce, Brandon Sanderson, and more! The panel is presented by the folks behind Get Underlined. All attendees will take home an exclusive swag bag, including an advance copy of an upcoming book!

William Shakespeare’s Get Thee Back to the Future LIVE

12:15pm – 1:15pm

Room 1A24 – Javits Center

Experience a live performance of the epic adventure Get Thee Back to the Future as a Shakespeare play, complete with Elizabethan verse, iambic pentameter, Shakespearian monologues, and theatrical stage directions! Based on the book from bestselling author Ian Doescher (William Shakespeare’s Star Wars, William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Mean Girls), the audiobook narrators will perform select scenes from this cult classic and take fans behind the scenes recording the audiobook. After this performance, you’ll be convinced that Shakespeare had a time-traveling DeLorean of his own, speeding to our era so he could pen this time-tossed tale.

Dive Into Worldbuilding with the Hottest Writers & Artists in Comics

1:15pm – 2:15pm

Room 1B03 – Javits Center

Dive into Worldbuilding with the hottest writers & artists in comics. Explore the craft and creative process behind some of the most absorbing comic books on the market from the masters of story creation, Brenden Fletcher (Isola), Andre Frattino (Simon Says), Jesse Lee (Simon Says), Wes Craig (Deadly Class), and other special surprise guests. Moderator: Marla Eizik, Executive Assistant at Image Comics

The FORWARD Collection: Five Writers on the Relationship Between Humanity and Technology

1:15pm – 2:15pm

Room 1A21 – Javits Center

The six-part science fiction short story collection FORWARD was built on a single prompt: the resounding effects of a pivotal moment in technology. This all-star cast of authors—award-winning and bestselling titans from science fiction, horror, fantasy, and more—share vastly different takes on the same central idea. Some of their stories are horrific, some hopeful. Some are deeply intimate, while others span planets and lifetimes. Hear from the voices behind the FORWARD collection on how they see the relationship between humans and technology evolving, and what that means as humanity continues to move forward.

Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen, and Tor.com Publishing

1:30pm – 2:30pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

From Robert Jordan to V.E. Schwab, Tor has been publishing the best of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror for almost as long as New York Comic-Con has been around. This will be a panel to shine a spotlight on the best of what Tor, Tor Teen, and Tor.com Publishing have to offer. Join the book lovers from the Tor team as they share a sneak peek of some of the most exciting new and upcoming SFF, and some updates from fan favorite authors. Every attendee will leave with a book in hand.

Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s CURSED

1:30pm – 2:30pm

Room 1A10 – Javits Center

The Lady of the Lake finds her voice in CURSED, a cinematic twist on the tale of King Arthur—soon to be an original Netflix series starring Katherine Langford! Join creators Tom Wheeler and legendary artist, producer, and director Frank Miller (300, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Sin City) for a not-to-be-missed discussion about their debut YA coming-of-age novel about Nimue, who grows from a sheltered Priestess-in-training to a teenager hell-bent on revenge and finally, to a young woman with the power to change the fate of the world.

I Came I Saw I Wrote: Today’s Autistic Creators

2:30pm – 3:30pm

Room 1B03 – Javits Center

Autistic advocate Alec Frazier will give a talk about disability autism creativity and writing in today’s world. He will cover several key topics about autism disability in general pop culture and inclusion. He will also answer questions and do a reading from his book Veni! Vidi! Autism! This panel is perfect for those who are interested in disability and pop-culture who have a disability or who know someone with a disability. Special attention will be paid to autism although disability and minority representation in pop-culture as a whole will be discussed.

Mirror, Mirror, On the Wall: How Myths and Fairytales Are Reflected in Modern SF/F

2:45pm – 3:45pm

Room 1A18 – Javits Center

Fairy tales and myths have influenced storytelling for centuries. Hidden castles, magical lamps, and animal tricksters are motifs that still find their way into the stories of today. The fairy tales of old were designed to both entertain and teach in equal measure. But do such lessons serve a purpose in the modern-day era? Today’s spins on fairy-tales are just as much rooted in current events as they are in myth and magic. Join authors Luanne G. Smith (The Vine Witch), F.C. Yee (Avatar: The Rise of Kyoshi), Emily R. King (The Hundredth Queen, Before the Broken Star), Mackenzi Lee (Loki: Where Mischief Lies), Rebecca Roanhorse (Trail Of Lightning, Storm Of Locusts), Robin Hobb (Assassin’s Apprentice: The Illustrated Edition) as they shake the dust off of half-forgotten stories from around the world and discuss their own unique takes with Adrienne Procaccini (Editor, 47North).