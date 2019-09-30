Tor.com

Gelflings and Skeksis Sing Celine Dion and Dance About in Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Bloopers

Mon Sep 30, 2019
Screenshot: Netflix

Even magical creatures like to have fun on set. Especially magical creatures.

Netflix uploaded a short video with some lively behind-the-scenes outtakes and bloopers from their recent series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Many of the puppeteers stay in character even while making mistakes, while other times we see Gelflings dancing and bopping about on set during downtime. And lots of screaming. So much screaming. Our favorite bit has to be the extended song about…puppet eyes and UV glasses and…well, just take a look!

