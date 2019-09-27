Sony Is Developing a Madame Web Movie

Marvel / "Morado" by Gonmi is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Sony is not wasting any time with this whole exclusive rights to the Spider-Verse thing. A mere month after Thanos-snapping Spider-Man and all the Spidey-adjacent characters right out of the MCU, the studio is developing a Madame Web movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the studio declined to comment, THR did confirm the news, adding that Morbius screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless will be taking on the script, with Sony’s Palak Patel “overseeing” the whole thing.

One of the most enigmatic Spider-Verse characters, Madame Web is a blind clairvoyant whose metal AF life support system looks like a massive spiderweb. She first popped up in 1980, with an introduction in an issue of The Amazing Spider-Man. According to Collider, she’s also appeared in the Spider-Man animated series and several Spider-Man video games.

There’s no word yet on the Madame Web movie’s cast, director, or production timeline.

In the meantime, Sony is gearing up for the release of Morbius, the first Spidey spin-off to be released post the Sony/Marvel split. Starring Jared Leto as the titular “Living Vampire,” it comes out on July 31, 2020. Shortly after that, Spider-heads will get reacquainted with Eddie Brock when Venom 2 comes out October 2, 2020.

“Morado”by Gonmi is licensed under CC BY 2.0