Horror Movie Studio A24 Reveals Book Imprint

A24, the studio behind films like Ex Machina and The Witch, announced that it is launching a book imprint, and it’ll release its first trio of installments on September 30th.

A24 has produced some incredible films in recent years: Ex Machina proved to be an intense look at the nature of machine intelligence, Midsommar and The Witch were intense horror films, and others like The Lobster, The Monster, How To Talk To Girls At Parties, and Swiss Army Man were off-beat speculative films that have gained a cult following. Others, like Moonlight, have earned considerable critical acclaim.

The imprint’s books will be “a shrine to [their] respective film, including the screenplay printed in its entirety, the full credits, as well as a visual section entitled ‘24 frames’ — a selection of handpicked, full-color frames with particular significance to their director.”

They’ll also contain some extras (varying from book to book): forewords and essays that explore their respective stories, short stories, interviews with creators, as well as concept art and photographs from their respective productions. The first three installments of the series will be about Alex Garland’s Ex Machina, Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, and Robert Egger’s The Witch. The volumes sound as though they’ll be a high-end book aimed at cinephiles and serious fans of the individual films. The books will go on sale next week through the studio’s online store for $60 each.

Additional details per title:

Moonlight

224 pages

Foreword by Frank Ocean

Essay by Hilton Als

Text of Academy Award Acceptance speeches

The Witch

236 pages

A conversation between Robert Eggers and David D. Hall

Production Sketches by Robert Eggers

Short fiction by Carmen Maria Machado

Ex Machina