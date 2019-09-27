Tor.com

BREAKING: Spider-Man Is Back in the MCU

Fri Sep 27, 2019
Screenshot: Marvel Studios

Spider-Man is back in the MCU, baby! After breaking the hearts of Spideyheads the world over and sending the entirety of Tor.com into a sweaty panic, Marvel and Sony have announced that Kevin Feige will be producing the third Spider-Man movie featuring Tom Holland, with everyone’s favorite web-slinger also slated to appear in one more Marvel movie.

The star’s statement on this news? A very appropriate Wolf of Wall Street clip (obviously, this being Wolf of Wall Street, you should watch this with headphones on as it’s very NSFW):

View this post on Instagram

😏

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

And co-star Zendaya’s statement…

According to Variety, this also means Marvel and Sony has arrived at a new deal. The outlet reports (based on unnamed sources) that Marvel and Disney will get around 25% of the profits from the as-yet untitled Spider-Man film, keeping merchandise rights.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement, according to Variety. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.

“In a future Marvel Studios film”, eh? Here’s which one we think that will be.

