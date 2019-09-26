French Fantasy Trilogy Ewilan’s Quest Is Being Turned Into an Animated Series

Great news for those who like their portal fiction en français. Pierre Bottero’s Ewilan’s Quest trilogy is being developed as an animated series.
According to a blog post on French publisher ActuSF’s website, production company Andarta Pictures is overseeing the project, and they debuted the trailer at the Cartoon Forum in Toulouse last week. The series will feature 24 episodes, each with a 26-minute runtime, and there’s no word on a release date or distribution details.
The Ewilan’s Quest trilogy (From One World to Another, The Icy Frontiers, and Destiny Island) was first published in 2003 and is quite popular in France. Although a full English translation has yet to be released, IDW published an English-language graphic novel adaptation in 2018.
Here’s the trilogy’s full synopsis, from Susanna Lea Associates:
Camille is a highly intelligent 13 year-old from a well-to-do family. Bored at school, frustrated with her overbearing adoptive parents and convinced that there must be more to life than her small town has to offer, she frequently escapes into a world of books, spending hours at a time in her parent’s well-stocked library. When she is not reading she hangs out with her best friend Salim, a street-wise kid from the ‘wrong side of town’. Although an unlikely match, in each other they find the companionship and confidence that makes their mundane lives more bearable.
Until one day, whilst jumping out of the way of an oncoming truck, Camille suddenly finds herself in an amazing parallel world. In Gwendalavir she discovers that she is in fact Ewilan, the child of two legendary magicians, who sent her to the “real world” for safety when their own lives were at risk. She has inherited an extraordinary gift from them – the ability to draw a mental image of something which then becomes real – and it is for her great mastery of this gift that she has been chosen to save the people of Gwendalavir from the evil forces at work in the kingdom.
When she tries to explain all of this to Salim, he is understandably skeptical, but as Camille hones her powers and begins to undertake extraordinary feats in the real world, he is forced to give more credence to her tale and he too soon becomes a frequent visitor to the magical Gwendalavir, where his savvy-ness, strength and agility help Ewilan in her quest to release the guardians of peace and restore dignity and freedom to the kingdom.
Over the course of the trilogy (From One World to Another, The Icy Frontiers and Destiny Island) Ewilan is faced with countless gruesome enemies, from warrior pigs to ogres and the “mercenaries of Chaos”, but also finds the help and friendship of a formidable warrior, a wizened sage and a brave Knight, to name but a few.