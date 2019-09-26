French Fantasy Trilogy Ewilan’s Quest Is Being Turned Into an Animated Series

Screenshot: Andarta Pictures

Great news for those who like their portal fiction en français. Pierre Bottero’s Ewilan’s Quest trilogy is being developed as an animated series.

According to a blog post on French publisher ActuSF’s website, production company Andarta Pictures is overseeing the project, and they debuted the trailer at the Cartoon Forum in Toulouse last week. The series will feature 24 episodes, each with a 26-minute runtime, and there’s no word on a release date or distribution details.

The Ewilan’s Quest trilogy (From One World to Another, The Icy Frontiers, and Destiny Island) was first published in 2003 and is quite popular in France. Although a full English translation has yet to be released, IDW published an English-language graphic novel adaptation in 2018.

Here’s the trilogy’s full synopsis, from Susanna Lea Associates: