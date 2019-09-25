Listen to Neil Gaiman Read an Excerpt from Joe Hill’s Full Throttle

"Free Grunge Watercolor Textures and Layered PSD 4" is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The only thing more powerful than a new Joe Hill collection is a new Joe Hill collection read to you by Neil Gaiman. Full Throttle, Hill’s new book of short stories, comes out next week, and William Morrow has released an audio excerpt of the short story “Wolverton Station.”

Gaiman is just one of a revolving cast of big names lending their voices to Full Throttle‘s audiobook edition. The others include Zachary Quinto, Kate Mulgrew, Wil Wheaton, Joe Hill himself, and more.

Here’s the collection’s full synopsis, according to HarperCollins:

In this masterful collection of short fiction, Joe Hill dissects timeless human struggles in 13 relentless tales of supernatural suspense, including “In The Tall Grass”, one of two stories cowritten with Stephen King, basis for the terrifying feature film from Netflix. A little door that opens to a world of fairy-tale wonders becomes the blood-drenched stomping ground for a gang of hunters in “Faun”. A grief-stricken librarian climbs behind the wheel of an antique bookmobile to deliver fresh reads to the dead in “Late Returns”. In “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain”, two young friends stumble on the corpse of a plesiosaur at the water’s edge, a discovery that forces them to confront the inescapable truth of their own mortality…and other horrors that lurk in the water’s shivery depths. And tension shimmers in the sweltering heat of the Nevada desert as a faceless trucker finds himself caught in a sinister dance with a tribe of motorcycle outlaws in “Throttle”, cowritten with Stephen King. Featuring two previously unpublished stories and a brace of shocking chillers, Full Throttle is a darkly imagined odyssey through the complexities of the human psyche. Hypnotic and disquieting, it mines our tormented secrets, hidden vulnerabilities, and basest fears and demonstrates this exceptional talent at his very best.

Full Throttle comes out October 1 from William Morrow, with Subterranean Press publishing a special edition illustrated by Dave McKean next spring. In the meantime, you can read an excerpt from the short story, “Faun,” on Subterranean Press’ website, while feasting like an author with Neil Gaiman’s recently unveiled porridge recipe.

