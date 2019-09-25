A24 Is Handing Out Free Couples Therapy for Midsommar‘s Digital Release

Screenshot: A24

Do you have an asshole boyfriend more invested in plagiarizing his dissertation than supporting you through your grief (or remembering your birthday)? Is an imminent trip to a remote Swedish cult likely to widen the hairline fracture already running through your relationship? Have your targeted ads been showing way too many flower crowns and bear suits lately?

If you answered to one or all of the above, then boy, does A24 have the giveaway for you. For all the couples who related a little too much with Midsommar, the indie studio is hosting a lottery for free couples therapy to help publicize the film’s digital release.

According to the little promo above (featuring ghoulishly delightful talking-heads from director Ari Aster and star Florence Pugh), three winning couples will be able to enjoy three months of couples therapy, courtesy of Talkspace. To enter, the studio instructs you to comment on the video via Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook and tag a friend/significant other.

Midsommar is out on digital today.