Jonah Hill and Jeffrey Wright in Talks for Matt Reeves’ The Batman

Photo of Jeffrey Wright by Gage Skidmore / Photo of Jonah Hill by Harald Krichel

The Robert Pattinson Batman movie (hereafter referred to as Battinson) may have found its villain and Commissioner Gordon! That makes it sound like Commissioner Gordon will be the villain, but we assure you this is very much not the case. Instead, according to Variety, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) is being eyed for the role of Gotham’s most overworked civil servant, while Jonah Hill (Maniac) is in talks to play an as-yet-undisclosed villain.

Variety reports from unnamed sources that producers actually wanted Hill for Battinson long before Batman was cast, but they put these negotiations on hold until Pattinson filled the Caped Crusader’s tactical leather boots.

As previously reported, Battinson will be directed by Matt Reeves. The director is best known for Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War of the Planet of the Apes, as well as his executive producer roles on the Cloverfield sequels and Felicity.

There’s no official word on production, other roles, or a release date, but Variety reports (from unnamed sources) that filming could begin late this year.