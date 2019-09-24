Tor.com

Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection

Guillermo del Toro fans, rejoice! Amazon Publishing has announced that it will be releasing the director’s first short story collection through its imprint Amazon Original Stories.

“Throughout the years, I’ve been inspired by reading short stories, from ghost stories to fairy tales,” he said in a statement, according to a press release. “Now I have the privilege to create and share my own.”

Amazon describes the collection as introducing “a world of strange happenings, otherworldly horror, and dark fantasy.” It will be available as both a Kindle eBook and an Audible audiobook, and it’s not clear whether the director himself or someone else will be providing the narration.

The as-yet untitled collection will be published in 2021. In the meantime, you can read his series of vampire novels, The Strain Trilogyco-written with Chuck Hogan.

