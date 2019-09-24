Check Out the Cover for Artificial Intelligence Adventure Anthropocene Rag by Alex Irvine

If you’ve been searching for an adventure full of warped mythology, AIs, and a Willy Wonka-esque twist, look no further than Alex Irvine’s Anthropocene Rag! Follow the journey of a troupe of artificial intelligences who are searching for the mythical Monument City sometime in Earth’s future—and enjoy this cover, designed by Drive Communication! Anthropocene Rag will hit shelves on March 31st, 2020.

Get ready for a Huck Finn-meets-Willy Wonka tale set in a future United States overwhelmed and remade by renegade nanotechnology…

In the future United States, our own history has faded into myth and traveling across the country means navigating wastelands and ever-changing landscapes. The country teems with monsters and artificial intelligences try to unpack their own becoming by recreating myths and legends of their human creators. Prospector Ed, an emergent AI who wants to understand the people who made him, assembles a ragtag team to reach the mythical Monument City. In this nanotech Western, Irvine infuses American mythmaking with terrifying questions about the future and who we will become.

Anthropocene Rag is available on March 31st, 2020 from Tor.com Publishing.