The Star Trek Community Pays Tribute to Aron Eisenberg

The Star Trek community is mourning Aron Eisenberg, the actor who played Nog in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, after he passed away on Saturday at the age of 50. “It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today,” his wife Malíssa Longo wrote on Facebook.

Eisenberg was best known for his portrayal of Nog in Deep Space Nine, playing the beloved character from 1993 to 1999 in 47 episodes, notably becoming the first Ferengi officer in Starfleet.

In the wake of his passing, his co-stars, collaborators, and fans have taken to social media to pay their respects. StarTrek.com wrote a loving obituary, while fans in r/StarTrek and r/DaystromInstitute are sharing their memories of the actor. In the game Star Trek Online, players even held an in-game vigil, holding torches and lights in the Promenade of Deep Space Nine, according to Comic Book.

Here are the heartfelt tributes from Ira Steven Behr, Armin Shimerman, Chase Masterson, Nana Visitor, Wil Wheaton, Terry Farrell, and many, many more.

That sums up @AronEisenberg in 23 perfect seconds. In this time of shared grief let us remember that Aron was an incredibly positive human being, and though he would love this outpouring of global mourning he’d want us to move forward in strength, solidarity and mutual support. https://t.co/bgF1EYUBSY — Ira Steven Behr (@IraStevenBehr) September 23, 2019

This sweet spirit. I knew all this to be absolutely true. One of the bravest people I knew. I am devastated. Sending love to everyone who loved him and his family. https://t.co/7VFYFR2qkY — Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) September 22, 2019

I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys, and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend…you will be missed. There are no words… https://t.co/Q18yIVeZEe — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 22, 2019

We are aching and sorry more than words can ever say. Rest In Peace, @AronEisenberg. We will always love you and Nog💔 We love you, Malissa. You are family, and you always will be🙏 https://t.co/yaOXTNbeAy — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) September 22, 2019

This was @AronEisenberg. Always taking joy in the next @startrek adventure🙏 Grateful there were so many. Remembering you with love, Aron. And thank you for your powerful voice here. https://t.co/wH4NzwhZtw — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) September 22, 2019

This is legit. The thing @AronEisenberg would want most is to make sure his wife @Malissa_Longo and his boys are ok. We love you, Malissa. You are family, and we will always have your back.🖖 https://t.co/l5019K054V — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) September 23, 2019

Heartbreaking news. #DS9’s @AronEisenberg has passed away. Aron delt with health issues his whole life but never let that stop him from living it to the fullest. He was a talented actor and a wonderful person. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/ShMWZbNCy0 — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) September 22, 2019

Our beloved friend and brother, Aron Eisenberg, has passed away today. Please keep his wife, Malissa, and family in your thoughts and send them all your love. He will be missed more than anything- his heart, his laugh, his smile- and we cherish every single moment we had with him pic.twitter.com/gRurjuIshy — The 7th Rule: A Podcast (@7thRule) September 22, 2019

Dear Aaron, I will miss our playful spirited bantering and I will miss our deep conversations. I will miss your kind and loving self, thank you for our friendship. RIP. ❤️ — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) September 22, 2019