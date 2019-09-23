Tor.com

The Star Trek Community Pays Tribute to Aron Eisenberg

The Star Trek community is mourning Aron Eisenberg, the actor who played Nog in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, after he passed away on Saturday at the age of 50. “It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today,” his wife Malíssa Longo wrote on Facebook.

Eisenberg was best known for his portrayal of Nog in Deep Space Nine, playing the beloved character from 1993 to 1999 in 47 episodes, notably becoming the first Ferengi officer in Starfleet.

In the wake of his passing, his co-stars, collaborators, and fans have taken to social media to pay their respects. StarTrek.com wrote a loving obituary, while fans in r/StarTrek and r/DaystromInstitute are sharing their memories of the actor. In the game Star Trek Online, players even held an in-game vigil, holding torches and lights in the Promenade of Deep Space Nine, according to Comic Book.

Here are the heartfelt tributes from Ira Steven Behr, Armin Shimerman, Chase Masterson, Nana Visitor, Wil Wheaton, Terry Farrell, and many, many more.

Aron Eisenberg was the kindest, gentlest, most genuinely happy man I have ever known. from startrek

 

